Court Sentences Man to 4 Years Imprisonment for Stealing; By Janet Osemudiamen

A 47-year-old driver, Adeyemi Adeshina, was on Monday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for stealing N326, 000 from his colleague through mobile banking.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec.10, 2018, at No. 1A, 2nd St., Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi in Lagos.

Osuji said the defendant stole N326, 000 from the complainant, Mr John Wamdeo.

He said that the complainant used to ask the defendant to help him transfer money with his mobile phone.

“Adeshina had transferred N100, 000 on three occasions into his own personal Guaranty Trust Bank account No. 0268789586 from Wamdeo’s account without his knowledge.

“The defendant had also stolen N26,000 which the complainant had given him to keep, making the total sum amounting to N326, 000,” the prosecutor said.

Osuji said the offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs M. O. Ope-Agbe, sentenced Adeshina after he had pleaded guilty to a four-count charge bordering on stealing.

Ope-Agbe sentenced the convict to 12 months’ imprisonment for each of the four counts.

She also said that the sentences should run concurrently without an option fine.

