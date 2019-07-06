COZA Sex Scandal: Adeboye Cautious Young Pastor Against Sexual Proclivity

Leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has advised young pastors to exercise ethical discretion over their sexual proclivities, especially towards female members of the church.

He said he refused to hire a female secretary as one of the precautions against potential rape allegations.

“When you find yourself facing youthful lust, flee,” Pastor Adeboye said Friday. “You may say I am old fashioned, I agree. I will never have a private secretary who is a woman.”

Pastor Adeboye’s comments, delivered at a monthly programme of the church Friday night, marked his first public reaction to the latest rape scandal to consume a famous preacher and founder of one of Nigeria’s biggest churches.

Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused last month of violent sexual misconduct by Busola Dakolo, a former member of his Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA. Mrs Dakolo’s allegations, recounted in a video interview with YNaija, sparked wholesale condemnations and protests for the preacher’s resignation.

Adeboye, 77, and popular across all segments of the Nigerian society, declined to directly mention Fatoyinbo in his sermon, but said he was compelled to address the issues around the scandal, nonetheless.

He also acknowledged the authority of both the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to directly address allegations of sexual violence and misconduct against pastors.

The Christian bodies have come under public pressure to demand better accountability from their member churches amidst growing allegations of misconduct against senior preachers, including Suleiman Johnson and Temitope Joshua. They all denied the allegations.

Both associations have made passing remarks about Fatoyinbo’s scandal, but appeared incapable of exerting any disciplinary measures over the preacher, who resigned voluntarily on Monday despite denying the allegations.

