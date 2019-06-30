Breaking News

Don’t Make Yourselves Prey to Kidnappers, NYSC DG Admonishes Corps Members

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against making themselves readily available to be preyed on by kidnappers during their service year.

Ibrahim gave the warning Saturday, during a one-day working visit to NYSC temporary orientation camp in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said as the nation battles with the raise of security challenges, corps members must be conscious of their security and avoid being victims of any form of insecurity, especially kidnappin

He stressed that they can reduce their vulnerability by not embarking on unauthorized travelling.

“Please don’t embark on unauthorised journeys. Be focused, disciplined and don’t make yourself readily available to kidnappers.

“Always inform your friends of your whereabout and be security conscious, wherever you are posted, ensure you locate the nearest police station or army barracks and interact with them,’’ Ibrahim said.

The DG also blamed unauthorized journeys by corps members for accidents during the service year, when they are supposed to be at their primary places of assignments.

The NYSC boss further encouraged the corps members​ to embrace the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme which has been put in place to make corps members employers of labour and wealth creators.

Author: News Editor

9084 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Atiku Files Libel Suit against Buhari’s Aide, Demands N2.5b
by
EFCC Set to Arraign Saraki for Allegedly Diverting N12bn from Kwara State Coffers
by
Soldier Arrested for Selling Live Ammunition to Kidnappers

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »