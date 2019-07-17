Edo Assembly: House of Reps Asks Obaseki to Issue Fresh Proclamation Notice

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, gave Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, a one week ultimatum to issue a fresh notice of proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

This followed the resolution while adopting the report of an ad-hoc committee mandated to investigate the crises in the state legislature.

The House of Representatives had set up a 13-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the crises in the Edo State House of Assembly after 15 elected members the Governor of excluding from the inauguration by members loyal to him.

While adopting the recommendations presented by Abdulrazak Namdas, chairman of the committee, the House also directed that all actions taken by the current Assembly should be declared null and void, pending proper inauguration.

“All Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the State forward.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General (DG), Department of State Service should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by Members-elect,” the recommendations read.

The House agreed that where the above recommendations fail, the National Assembly shall invoke the Provisions of Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which empowers it to take over the State House of Assembly until the situation normalises.

The Edo State House of Assembly has been embroiled in controversies over the inauguration and the election of a new Speaker for the Edo State House of Assembly on June 16.

All the 24 members of the state assembly belong to the APC.

But nine members, allegedly prompted by Obaseki, were hurriedly inaugurated about 9.30 pm to the exclusion of 15 others purported to be loyal to the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole. They immediately elected a Speaker after the inauguration.

The relationship between Oshiomhole and Obaseki has since broken down.

The former Governor of Edo State helped Obaseki to succeed him as the state Governor in 2016, against all the odds.

There are rumours that the fight between the ex-Governor and Obaseki is all about Obaseki’s re-election bid in 2020.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

