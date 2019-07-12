Edo Deputy Gov Assures Reps Adhoc Committee in Resolving Impasse at Edo House of Assembly

* Oba of Benin Moans Failed Attempt at Reconciliation

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu on Friday said the state must resolve its political impasse occasioned by the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu made this known when he received members of the adhoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State House of Assembly.

He recalled that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, led the fight against godfatherism in the state in the past.

“We don’t even have a choice about this reconciliation because All Progressives Congress (APC), won all the 24 members of the House.

“We have fought for democracy in this state. But today, what we are seeing now is that, some group of people are trying to use the House of Assembly to return us back to the battle that we have already won, and we are saying no to it.

“We have a House of Assembly now that has followed all the due processes, and these people have decided to remain in Abuja and refused to be inaugurated,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that they had meant with Gov. Godwin Obaseki, and we have been briefed, I assure you that we will just take few minutes of your time.

He sued for the Deputy Governor’s co-operation and support in resolving the impasse.

“We are here to resolve this crisis in line with the 1999 constitution. We have been mandated by the National Assembly to do this job and we will do it as it is expected of us,” Namdas said.

Meanwhile, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II said every attempt he made to intervene in the imparse between Governor Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, came to naught, as the situation kept escalating fast.

The Monarch disclosed this Friday in his palace, when he​ played host to members of the ad hoc committee set up House of Representatives to mediate in the ongoing Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

He said he had met with both Oshiomohole and Obaseki on separate occasions, without any headway

“Let me thank you you for coming to see us, to show your respect to us, we appreciate you very much.

“I want to say this is not an easy task for you, we all know that we have some chiefs who are politicians, they have been trying their best on their own and also coming to brief me.

“My chiefs who are politicians have asked me to invite the parties, and as I told President Muhammadu Buhari when I visited him on my own, I have been talking to the parties concerned.

“I have met with Adams Oshiomohle and the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki on separate occasions. It has gotten to a point where I should have invited both of them, but things kept escalating fast,” he said.

The Monarch who thanked the committee members for coming to help intervene and resolve the crisis, added that “all I can say is that we will continue to pray for you to be successful in your investigation.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the as hoc committee, Namdas, said they were in the palace to intimate the Oba of their presence in the state as well as seek his blessing to enable them succeed in their ​assignnment.

He said when politicians run into troubled waters, they run to elders for advice on how to resolve the issues.

Namdas said: “You are the father of the state, the national chairman of All Progressives Congress is your son, likewise the Governor of the State as well as the 24 members-elect, your intervention will go a long way to resolving this issue.

“This is a very serious assignment for us as people are watching the outcome of the committee’s work in Edo state. But we sincerely need your intervention, support and prayers to enable us succeed in this big task of resolving the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.”

“So we want you to help us speak with your children to make our job easy in the State”, he said.

