EFCC Canvasses for Asset Recovery, Marks AU Anti-corruption Day with Road Walk, Round Table Discussion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will on Thursday, July 11, host a public education and sensitization Road Walk, as well as a Round Table Discussion on Asset Recovery and Return, to mark the 3rd African Union, AU Anti-Corruption Day.

This year’s theme: “Towards a Common African Position on Asset Recovery”, will be the focus of the Round Table discussion, and will involve development partners, members of the international community, policy makers, legal practitioners, private sector, banks and civil society organizations, among others.

Participants will be tasked with developing a framework for Africa’s assets recovery and return.

The road walk, which will be a symbolic Walk Towards Asset Recovery & Return, will be led by the Acting Chairman, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and will commence at 7am from the EFCC Abuja Zonal Office, 5, Fomella Street, Wuse 2, to terminate at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, venue of the Round Table discussion.

Recall that following the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption on July 11, 2003 in Maputo, Mozambique, the Heads of state and Governments of the AU, in 2011 declared July 11 every year as the “African Union Anti-Corruption Day”.

