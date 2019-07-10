EFCC Docks BDC Operator for N16m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kano zonal office has arraigned one Alaramma Zakari before Justice A.T. Badamasi of a Kano State High Court on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The charge reads: “That you, Alaramma Yahaya Zakari of No 12 Church Street Nasarawa Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State sometime in the month of January 2017, at Kano within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, you being entrusted with money, the sum of N49,000,000 (Forty Nine Million Naira) transferred from Zenith Bank Account of Lauwali Husaini Idris to your Zenith Bank Account Name Al-Yazakar Nig. Ltd on the agreement that you will give Dollar equivalent of $100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Dollar), but you refused and only refunded the sum of N32,500,000 (Thirty Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and subsequently converted the sum of N16,500,000 (Sixteen Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to your personal use, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code .”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, counsel for the EFCC, Idris Haruna asked the court for a date for hearing and that the defendant be remanded in prison.

Defence counsel, Abbas Haladu who was yet to file a motion for bail of his client, prayed the court to remand him in EFCC custody pending when he files a formal application for bail.

While adjourning to July 15, 2019 for “hearing”, the trial judge directed that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody.

