EFCC, Lottery Commission Set to Partner on Information Sharing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), on Wednesday, agreed to forge a collaboration towards the achievement of their respective mandates.

Speaking during a courtesy visit of the management team of NLRC, led by its Director General, Lanre Gbajabiamila, to EFCC’s headquarters, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu stated that the commission was open to collaborations and particularly willing to partner the NLRC in the area of information sharing, intelligence gathering, enforcement and prosecution.

Magu also disclosed that the EFCC was working towards putting every needed infrastructure in place that would enable it function optimally towards the realization of its mandate and compete with the best of its peers in the world.

Gbajabiamila, who in his remarks re-echoed the need for EFCC, NLRC working relationship, especially in the area of information sharing, intelligence gathering and other areas, noted that such collaborations will enable NLRC achieve its mandate.

Speaking further, Gbajabiamila called on the Commission to beam its searchlight on fraud in sports and lottery institutions in the country.

He lauded the commission for its relentless efforts in the anti-corruption fight.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

