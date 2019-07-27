Four Civil Servants Arrested for Diversion of Workers’ Salaries

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four civil servants for their involvement in the disappearance of workers’ salaries.

Those arrested include Tukur Yabo, Director of Works and Housing, Tureta Local Government Area; Hon. Abubakar Maigishiri, a Councillor, Social Welfare, Tureta LGA; and two others for their alleged involvement in the criminal diversion of N980,000 public funds.

The two others are Danjuma Ibrahim, a cashier with Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development, Sokoto State, and Sambo Abdullahi, a staff of the same Ministry.

They were arrested following investigation of a petition alleging that some employees of Sokoto Marshal Corps/ Neighborhood Watch Operatives of Tureta Local Government were not paid their April, May and June salaries.

It was further alleged that the salaries were diverted to personal use by the arrested suspects, as all efforts by the workers to get their salaries proved abortive.

Investigations revealed that Yabo conspired with Maigishiri, and the two others to share among themselves, the salaries of 15 Neighbourhood employees leaving them unpaid.

In the course of interrogation, they confessed to their roles in the criminal diversion of the salaries. The sum of N300,000 being part of the money diverted, has been recovered from them.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

