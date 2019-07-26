Breaking News

Four Kidnapped Turkish Nationals Rescued

The police in Kwara State have announced the rescue of four Turkish nationals kidnapped along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in Edu Local Government of Kwara State. They were working at a quarry site located within the area and were said to have been abducted at a drinking joint.

The kidnapped victims include Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

The kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.
However, on Friday night, police made the news of their release known via their social media handles.

“The Nigeria Police have today 26th July 2019, successfully secured the release of four (4) Turkish Nationals earlier kidnapped in Kwara State. No ransom was paid.”

Also, as stated in the post, three male suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in police custody.

