Hunger Made Me Join Cult in Prison, Says 22-yr-Old Robbery Suspect; By Janet Osemudiamen

A 22-year-old cultist, Ahmed Usman, who is currently being investigated for cult-related activities and robbery by operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, (SACS), Lagos State Police Command, has revealed how he was initiated into cultism in the prison.

According to him: “I was initiated in Badagry Prison while serving there. My travails began when I did not have food to eat because the food they served in the prisons was not fit for human being.

“Unfortunately for me, my family refused to visit because they said the location of the prison was too far for them to come see me.

“Concerned about my plight, the number one inmate (leader) in my cell kept asking me which cult I belonged to. I told him I don’t belong to any cult gang. He then asked me to join a cult gang called Arobaga.

“He promised that if I join his cult, he will be giving me food to eat. I did not have any option but to join,” he said.

Explaining how he got to the prison, Usman said it was a street fight that landed him in prison.

His words: “I was fighting in Ajegunle. That was why I ended up in prison. I spent one month in the prison. I came back from the prison last year.

“I suffered so much in the prison. The environment was not good at all. It was the same water that we were drinking that we used to take our bath.”

It was gathered that immediately after coming back from the prison, Ahmed Usman upgraded from street fighting to picking pockets, bag snatching and robbery within and outside Lagos State.

However, he ran out of luck last week after he was arrested by operatives of SACS.

Recounting how he normally operated, Usman said: “In a week, I go for operations twice and I make between N40,000 and N60,000.”

He is in custody of the police until investigations are completed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

