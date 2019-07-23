I’ll Continue to Fight Financial Impunity- Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said that he would continue to fight financial impunity as he vowed that perpetrators of any form of corruption, regardless of religion, tribe or political affiliations will not go unpunished.

Magu stated this on July 23, 2019 during a current affairs programme, the “Morning Show”, on Kwara State Television Authority in Ilorin, the state capital.

Magu who was represented by Isyaku Sharu, Head, EFCC Kwara Zonal Office said: “The fight against corruption is not about religion, it is not about your tribe, it is not about political parties, it is for the interest of all Nigerians and for the future of our great country.

“When corruption strives, foreign investors will run away, no country will come and do business with you; as we speak now, Nigeria is no longer on the blacklist of corrupt countries, because of the intervention of the EFCC.

“Why we are able to achieve this is because there is no interference by anyone in the activities and operations of the Commission.”

He further used the medium to appreciate the people of the state for their support of the EFCC’s efforts to fight corruption.

He said: “I want to thank the good people of Kwara State, for sharing information with us.

“We have a large number of properties that are lined up for final forfeiture.

“There are civil servants in Kwara State that are not receiving more than N90,000 in a month, but they have billions of naira in their bank accounts, this calls for investigation.”

He also appealed for more support, especially in tackling the menace of internet fraud.

“When we came on board, we arrested many internet fraudsters across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State, and as at today, we have secured 19 convictions in this regards,” he said, and urged the citizens to engage in sensitisation and public awareness geared towards value reorientation.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

