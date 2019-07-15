Insurance Graduate Jailed for Online Fraud

A graduate of Insurance from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, Olabode Oyaremi, was on Monday, July 15, 2019 convicted of criminal impersonation and sentenced to four months in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, arraigned him before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

The 24-year-old was arrested on March 23, 2019 at Kolapo Ishola Estate, Akobo area in Ibadan by operatives of the Commission for internet-related offences. He was subsequently brought before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

He fraudulently represented himself as one Angelina Kimberly, an American nurse, via an e-mail angelinakimberly126@gmail.com to perpetrate online fraud.

His actions contravened Section 22 (2) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.

Based on evidence gathered against him by investigators, he entered into a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC, and pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge.

Due to the guilty plea, counsel for the EFCC, Sanusi Galadanchi, prayed the court to convict him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement.

The presiding judge upheld the prayer and pronounced him guilty as charged and sentenced him to four months in prison.

The court also ordered Oyaremi to restitute the sum of $3,600 (Three Thousand, Six Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He will equally forfeit his Apple laptop, Toshiba laptop, one Samsung Galaxy Luna Pro, one iPhone, one Nokia phone, one Apple watch, and one Smile 4G internet modem to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being items he bought with the proceeds of his fraudulent Act.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

