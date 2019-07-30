Leave Edo Assembly Alone, Speaker Tells NASS

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye on Tuesday advised members of National Assembly to face their duties and leave Edo State House of Assembly alone.

Okiye, who gave the advice on Tuesday during plenary, urged the federal lawmakers not to throw spanner in the wheel of works​ in the state.

He reaffirmed that there was no crisis in the Assembly, as insinuated, adding that the Assembly was carrying out its constitutional business of legislating for the good governance of Edo people.

His utterance follows a resolution by the Senate directing Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly.

“Granted that upon proclamation of the House by Governor Godwin Obaseki and invitation by the Clerk, nine members were available to be inaugurated as provided for by section 105(3).

“The nine members took the oath of office. Other members did not give reasons for not being available for inauguration.

“To avoid Constitutional crisis, the House had to be inaugurated on June 17, 2019, as stated in the proclamation letter.

“The quorum needed by the House to carry out its legislative business was met and the Clerk of the House inaugurated the members that were present.

“Anyone in doubt of the constitutionality is free to seek redress in court instead of manipulating the National Assembly to exercise the powers they do not posses,” Okiye said.

The Speaker noted that the only condition under which NASS can take over the functions of a State House of Assembly is clearly and unambiguously stated in sections 11(4) and 11(5) of the Constitution.

“These conditions do not apply here in Edo Assembly as the House have been performing legislative businesses​ in a peaceful atmosphere with me presiding as the Speaker,” he added.

Okiye said since inauguration, three other members-elect have completed documentation and have subsequently been inaugurated.

“Since inauguration, the House has adopted the business calendar, consituted statutory committees, cleared commissioners and passed several resolutions.

“I advised my colleagues who have refused to be inaugurated to present themselves for documentation and inauguration in other for them to give quality representation to the people who elected them,” he said.

