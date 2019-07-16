Man Arraigned, Remanded for Defiling 14-year-old Girl; By Janet Osedabamen

An Ikeja Magistrates Court on Tuesday ordered that a 38-year-old bricklayer, Kehinde David, who allegedly defiled his wife’s 14-year-old sister, be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 6 at his residence,

He said that the defendant beat up the minor and defiled her.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 7, 2019, for mention

