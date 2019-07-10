Man Stabs Sex Worker to Death After Hard Drugs

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Bidemi Mojuba for allegedly stabbing a commercial sex worker, identified simply as Christy, to death in the Amuwo Odofin area of the state.

Mojuba, who was paraded by the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, confessed that he committed the crime under the influence of hard drugs.

He stated that he felt the urge to have sex on the day of the incident after taking hard drugs, addos Oing that he visited a club to pick Christy in order to satisfy his sexual urge.

When they got to his place of residence at No. 55 Cooperation Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Mojuba said they were about to have sex when Christy demanded to be paid before rendering her service.

The suspect, who insisted that he would pay the deceased after the sex, said her insistence on getting paid in advance led to a disagreement and in the process, he picked up a knife with which he stabbed her to death.

Mojuba was said to have tortured by residents of the area, who caught him after he had perpetrated the crime.

At first, Mojuba was seen confessing in a video to killing Christy because she resisted his sexual advances; he later said he committed the crime for ritual purposes.

While speaking to journalists during the parade, the suspect said he took drugs to enhance his sexual performance, adding that Christy was his regular customer.

The 26-year-old said: “On the day of the incident, I took lots of hard drugs and I needed a lady to be with at home; so, I went to a club to pick Christy and we went home together. We were about to make love when she demanded money, but I told her that I was not a stranger to her and said I would pay her after we were through.

“We started quarrelling from the bedroom and came to the sitting room, but before I knew what was happening, I went into the kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed her multiple times in different parts of her body. It was after the incident that I realised what I had done. It was unfortunate; I had taken the drugs before I went to pick her because I wanted to enjoy the sex.

“I feel guilty about what happened; she was a nice person to me, but I don’t know what came over the two of us. I did not kill her for ritual purposes; I only admitted to killing her for ritual purposes because of the serious beating the residents subjected me to.”

Muazu said Mojuba would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

