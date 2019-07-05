Melaye Picks PDP Nomination Form for Kogi Governorship Race

Senator Dino Melaye Thursday picked the Peoples Democratic Party governorship form for Kogi State, saying his ambition to run for the governorship election is borne out of agitation, clarion call and passion from people of the state.

Melaye said this shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that there was dire need of a competent leader to recover Kogi from insecurity, unemployment, nonpayment of salaries and pension as well as depleted economy.

The lawmaker pledged to revive all the ministries, departments and agencies in the state and restore the hope of the people.

“We will look at tapping the available of over 200 mineral resources in Kogi. We will look at the environment, agriculture, we will tap into mining.

“We will look at education that is the bedrock of our people that has completely collapsed. Our children have spent more time at home than in school in the last four years.

“Our workers, elders, pensioners are dying for not being able to pay for their daily drugs. Many are hypertensive and diabetic but they cannot service these ailments because government has refused to pay salaries and pensions,’’ he said.

Melaye said his administration would focus on people, diversification of projects, tourism, and entrainment, education as well as agriculture if elected.

“I will diversify the state economy by investing in tourism and entertainment industry that would make the state a tourist attraction to the world.

“We will be less independent of what is coming from the national. I assure you that Kogi women will see development like never before.”

