NAF Fighter Jets Destroy Terrorists Structure in Bakassi

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed additional terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State in an air strike conducted over the weekend.

The attack was executed as a follow-up to air raids conducted at the same location on 28 June 2019, after intelligence reports indicated the ISWAP elements, having suffered heavy casualties during the attack, had relocated surviving fighters and logistics supplies to another part of the settlement, as confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

This was disclosed by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman for NAF on Monday.

He said: “ATF therefore dispatched 2 Alpha Jets to attack the location, with accurate hits on the identified structures, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several terrorists were also neutralized as a result of the strike. The attached short video clip, now declassified, shows parts of the attack.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.”

