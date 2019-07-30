Breaking News

Nigerians Rate Godswill Akpabio High on Twitter, Anticipate Top-Flight Performance as Minister

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Twitter users in Nigeria have rated the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio high in anticipation of an incredibly good performance as a Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

While 65 % of those who voted agreed that Senator Akpabio can turn round low performance in any ministry assigned to him, 83% agreed that his uncommon track records when he was a governor can still be repeated.

Another 52% agreed that he is a good orator and he will add value to President Buhari’s government

Also, 57% agreed that he knows the difference between e-communication and real communication. Godswill Akpabio once said “communicating with people is an opportunity not only to transfer information but also to build relationships with them. In an age of electronic communication, our conversations are becoming increasingly impersonal. An effective leader must be able to interact with people and solve problems. If you can’t interact with people directly, you have no value”.

*Compiled by Wole Arisekola

Author: News Editor

9287 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Benin Monarch Calls on Odigie-Oyegun to Wade into Oshiomhole, Obaseki Fued
by
Court to Rule on El-zakzaky Medical Trip to India on August 5
by
Police in Ogun Rescue 7 Abducted Victims, Arrest 41 Kidnappers

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »