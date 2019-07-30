Nigerians Rate Godswill Akpabio High on Twitter, Anticipate Top-Flight Performance as Minister

Twitter users in Nigeria have rated the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio high in anticipation of an incredibly good performance as a Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

While 65 % of those who voted agreed that Senator Akpabio can turn round low performance in any ministry assigned to him, 83% agreed that his uncommon track records when he was a governor can still be repeated.

Another 52% agreed that he is a good orator and he will add value to President Buhari’s government

Also, 57% agreed that he knows the difference between e-communication and real communication. Godswill Akpabio once said “communicating with people is an opportunity not only to transfer information but also to build relationships with them. In an age of electronic communication, our conversations are becoming increasingly impersonal. An effective leader must be able to interact with people and solve problems. If you can’t interact with people directly, you have no value”.

*Compiled by Wole Arisekola

