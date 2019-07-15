Breaking News

Nine-man Edo House of Assembly Confirms Six Commissioners

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Despite the crisis rocking the the Edo State House of Assembly, 9 members of the House on Monday screened and confirmed six nominees as commissioners in the state.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki had on July 10 forwarded the 6-man list to the House for consideration and confirmation.

The nominees screened are Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edekor.

Their confirmation followed the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Speaker, Frank Okiye, to screen the commissioner nominees.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee and Leader of the House, Roland Asoro, while presenting the report, said the nominees were educationally qualified to be appointed as commissioners in the state.

Asoro who recommended that the nominees be confirmed as commissioners, also moved the motion for the adoption of the recommendation of the Committee.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, member (APC, Akoko-Edo l).

The House consequently adopted the report of the Committee and confirmed the nominees as commissioners.

Author: News Editor

9182 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Tribunal Admits Video Recording Against Buhari, APC
by
Obasanjo Writes Buhari Open Letter, Says Issue Weighty, Worrisome
by
Bandits Agree to Lay Down Arms in Zamfara

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »