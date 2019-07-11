Oshiomhole vs Obaseki: Come, Take Over House of Assembly, Obaseki Dares ‘Abuja-based’ Politicians

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dared “politicians in the state, who now operate from Abuja, to come and take over activities of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

Apparently referring to 15 members-elect who have shunned the inaugurated House of Assembly, said it was regrettable that some politicians who had in time past joined in the struggle to entrench ‘Let the people lead’ mantra in the state, now seek to work against the people.

He said this Thursday in Benin, the state capital, at a solidarity rally organised by labour groups, market women, representatives of religious groups, youths and pensioners, to pledge their support to his administration.

He said: “To those of you who have gone out to Abuja, to send people from outside to come and invade Edo to come and seal our House of Assembly, we are waiting for you.”

The Governor noted that politics has yet to commence in the state, but some person want to kick-start it before the appointed time.

“I want to leave you with these words: that those people who are parading themselves and seeking self interest, Edo people are watching you.

“We have not started politics but they want to pull us out early. INEC has not scheduled time table for elections, yet they have already come out with that of Kogi and Bayelsa state.

“What I will not do as a Governor and as an Edo man is to eat the seed yam. The seed yam is meant for cultivation so that we can have a double harvest. The little money we have today, I will not allow anybody to disturb it. That money is to be used so we can have a future for our children.

“This struggle started 12 years ago in this town, the struggle has not ended, the struggle has just entered gear two. To those of you who are old enough, what we are going through today, we went through 10 years ago. The same thing and nothing has changed,” he said.

The Governor added that the focus of his administration was to use the state resources to develop the state by constructing roads and other infrastructures and not individual.

He assured that his government will continue what is best for the state and country.

“We have no doubt that we are on the right track and we know that God, the people, traditional rulers, Christian leaders, Muslim leaders, NLC, market women and youths are with us,” he added.

Reacting to the solidarity rally, the Coordinator of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), Barr. Henry Idahagbon, described the rally as the last kick-off of a dying horse.

He said the solidarity rally was stage-managed to deceive Nigerians that the Governor is popular.

“We are not moved by the so-called deceptive one million-man match protest rally for Obaseki. The protest or rally is a last kick of a dying horse.

“By the time we get to the bridge, we know how to cross it. When the chips are down, those crops of people you see in that rally will dump him. They are running their mouths and condemning our national leader. Even God will not forgive them because you do not bite the finger that fed you.

“All the people in that rally are product of Adams Oshiomhole, so when the cloud is clear, we will see the true colour of the sky,” he stated.

