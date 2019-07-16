Oshionmhole’s Chairmanship Disasterous for APC – former Aide

A former aide of Adams Oshiomhole, Charles Idahosa Monday described the one year reign of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a monumental disaster for the party.

Idahosa, who was special adviser on political affairs to Oshiomhole when he was Governor of the State, also said that the APC will die a natural death in the state if Governor Godwin Obaseki is forced out of the party.

He siad Oshiomhole cannot take credit when he lost five states to the opposition during the last general elections.

“As a sitting Governor, Oshiomhole lost the presidential election in the state in 2015 with over 80,000 votes to Gooodluck Jonathan, the PDP presidential candidate.

“And in 2019 presidential elections during the period of Godwin Obasski, we lost to the PDP, Atiku Abubakar with less than 8,000 votes.

“In the State House of Assembly, Obaseki scored 24 over 24, while Oshiomhole scored between 21 and 22 over 24. They are not of the same record. Obaseki also increased the House of Representatives by winning Ovia Federal Constituency,” Idahosa said.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole’s feud had deepened over supremacy battle for the control of Edo State chapter of the party.

Meanwile, the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a pressure group within​ the Edo State chapter of the APC, believed to be loyal to Adams Oshiomhole, has vowed to stop Governor Obaseki from securing the party’s ticket for a second term.

But, responding to the assertion, Idahosa said: “The question we should ask ourselves, ‘is the man (Obaseki) working?’

“Nobody has accused him of non-performance. He has been paying salaries at when due, infrastructural development among others.

“The House of Assembly election was a referendum on Obaseki. They should not deceive themselves,” he stated.

Spokesman for Adams Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem could not be reached for reaction to the allegations as calls made to his mobile phone failed to connect.

This is even as Chairman of the Edo chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has mocked the state chapter of the APC, describing it as a party that cannot manage 24 House of Assembly members.

Orbih who said this while addressing journalists at the state secretariat of the party, said the APC that cannot manage its 24 state lawmakers has no business managing the state.

“It is clear that Edo people can now see for themselves that a party that cannot manage 24 people in the state House of Assembly has no business in managing Edo State.

“It is time for Edo people to embrace the PDP so that we can give the people of the state the government they deserved.

“We are hearing that a list of commissioners has been submitted to the House that is made up of nine or 10 members and where majority of the members are yet to take their seats in the House.

“Let APC realize that Edo State is bigger than the membership that constitute the numbers of their political party,” Orbih said.

The Edo PDP Chairman also warned the embattled Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, not to nurse ambition of getting preferential treatment for the party’s governorship ticket if he defects to the party.

Orbih spoke against the background of rumours​ making the rounds that the Governir was in talk with the PDP leaders in the south-south and its national secretariat, with the aim of defecting to the opposition party.

He said: “Even if Obaseki is coming to PDP, with his failure and rejection by his people, he won’t have preferential treatment.

“Over the past few years, we have shown a difference between the PDP and APC, and I believed that many members of the APC, at one time or the other, have seen the difference between us and their party and have since joined the PDP.

“There is no doubt that there are many others who out of self-conviction will join us in future. But to be specific, I want to tell you very cleary, whether he [Obaseki] is willing to join us or not, he is the one you should ask the question.

“I don’t want us to start jumping bridge when we have not reached the river.

“As at today, Governor Obaseki is a member of APC. Agreed, they have their internal quarrel, but he hasn’t informed​ Edo PDP that he has the intention of joining us.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

