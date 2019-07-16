Breaking News

Patient Commits Suicide, Stabs Self to Death in UBTH Ward

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A patient of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State, has reportedly committed suicide by stabbing himself to death​ with a louvre blade.

The hospital management confirmed that the incident occurred on “Saturday 13th July, 2019, at about 10:30 pm at the male medical ward.”

It was gathered that the victim (name withheld), who had been treated at several private clinics in the city for an undisclosed ailment without success, was finally referred the UBTH.

Sources close to the victim’s family told our correspondent that the deceased might have taken his live out of frustration, as his family could not raise money for his treatment at the Hospital.

They​ added that while his wife left to look for money when the victim suddenly grabbed one of the louvre blades of the window beside his bed and stabbed himself to death.

A patient in the ward who did not want to be named was quoted to have said; “I do not know what the doctor told the man, he suddenly became wild and broke a louvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death. His wife was not around. There was blood everywhere, we were lucky not to have been injured.”

The UBTH image maker, Joshua Uwaila, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, described it as unfortunate.

He added that the hospital is currently conducting an autopsy on the victim’s remains.

“An unfortunate incident happened on Saturday night 13th July, 2019, at about 10:30 pm when a young man who was a patient at the male medical ward of our hospital (diagnosis not disclosed for confidentiality sake), suddenly broke a louvre and stabbed himself.

“All efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive as he was certified dead at 11:00 pm. The result of autopsy is being awaited at the moment,” Uwaila said.

Author: News Editor

9193 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
INEC official caught with $10,000 on election day in Nasarawa, Atiku’s witness tells tribunal
by
Akwa Ibom North West Tussle: Ekpenyong’s Witnesses, Dr. Nwabu, Other Caught in Web of Lies
by
Tribunal Throws Out Petition Against APC in Essien Udim State Constituency

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »