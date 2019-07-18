Police Arrest 2 for Kidnapping; By Janet Osemudiamen

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two men for alleged kidnap of one Mathew Isichei Chukwuebuka, 19, who was held in their custody for nine days.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement, on Wednesday said the suspects are Thoa Akorede and Muhibudeen Akorede.

“On July 4 at about 12:16p.m., operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) followed up a petition referred to the Command by the Force Headquarters Abuja to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The operatives acted on credible intelligence with the support of Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and arrested two suspects at Ibadan namely; Thoa Akorede and Muhibudeen Akorede.

“The victim, one Mathew Isichei Chukwuebuka; 19, was rescued. The victim has been in their custody for a period of nine days without food.

“In his statement, the victim stated that he was called through his phone, that he did not know how he got to Ibadan, that on arrival, he was given something from a black pot to eat.

“That he lost his senses and was ordered to surrender his phone to them and the phone was programmed to reject any incoming calls except the only line that they were demanding ransom.

“That they collected all the money in his possession and were demanding for more. He was taken to an ATM point where they withdrew the sum of N10, 000 from his account.

“They demanded the sum of N30m to be paid into the victim’s bank account as ransom,” he said.

The PPRO added that the victim had since been reunited with his family.

