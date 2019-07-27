Police Foil Robbery Operation After 30 Minutes Gun Battle with Robbers

After a 30-minute gun battle with armed robbers, police on Friday night foiled a robbery operation in Ideani in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, the police revealed on Saturday.

The gun duel was said to have left the people scared stiff as they scampered for safety in different directions when the battle lasted.

The suspects were said to have blocked Ideani/Alor road and robbed passengers inside a commercial buss.

It was gathered that the police had engaged the hoodlums in a 30-minute fierce gun battle, which forced the robbers to abandon the operation and fled.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying man haunt for fleeing suspects had commenced.

He said: “At about 9:30pm, Puff-Adder operatives along with patrol team attached to Anaku Division while on stop- and-search duty around Ideani in Idemili North LGA, received a distress call that robbers have blocked Ideani/Alor road and robbing passengers inside a commercial bus.

“Following the report, the police operatives rushed to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle which lasted for over thirty minutes forcing them to jettison their robbery operation and fled into the bush.

“Exhibits recovered at the scene include one cut to size pump Action gun and a Mitsubishi L300 bus with Reg NO. XD660JJ belonging to one Onyeka Mgbatogu of opposite St Mary Church Awuda, Nnobi in Idemili North LGA snatched at gunpoint.

“Manhaunt of fleeing suspects is still ongoing in order to arrest and bring them to justice.”

