Police in Ogun Rescue 7 Abducted Victims, Arrest 41 Kidnappers

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday that its operatives arrested 41 suspected kidnappers after it rescued seven victims, including three staff of Lafia Hospital Apata, Ibadan, on Saturday.

The staff were kidnapped on Tuesday at Ogunmakin along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State while coming from Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

Oyeyemi said, contrary to the report that three persons were abducted along the road last week Tuesday, he said four other persons were abducted by the hoodlums on Wednesday.

He said further that, the command, having received the distress report about the abduction of the three staff, deployed its men in the area to rescue the victims.

The PPRO said the operatives discovered the hideout of the abductors after the place was located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the state.

He said: “Following a report received on 23rd July 2019 about the kidnap of 3 staff of Lafia Hospital Apata Ibadan, the Ogun State Police Command deployed high power security operatives in the scene of the incident with a clear mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The team led by deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations embarked on a technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers’ hideout was geo-located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“To complement the efforts of the Command, the Inspector General of police graciously sent a police helicopter with which the area was properly surveyed.

“Having located the hoodlums’ hideout, the place was smoked through the chopper, which left the hoodlums with no other alternatives than to hurriedly pushed out their victims from captivity.

“It was there and then we discovered that apart from three persons abducted on the 23rd of July, another four persons were abducted on the 24th.

“In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been reunited with their families.

How we rescued seven kidnapped victims on Lagos-Ibadan Road – Police

“One suspect who is strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap saga was arrested and he is currently assisting the police in our investigation.

“To further rid the area of criminal activities, a comprehensive intelligence-based raid was carried out in all the surrounding forests as well as the vulnerable points in the area where about 40 suspects were arrested with all sort of illicit drugs.

“They are all being investigated and whoever is culpable amongst them will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The Command will not rest on his laurels in order to ensure that crime and criminality became things of the past in the Gateway State.”

