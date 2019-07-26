Presidency Says Plans on Course to Free Kidnapped Six Aid Workers, Others in Boko Haram Captivity

The presidency said Thursday it has been briefed by the responsible government agency about the video showing humanitarian aid workers held captive by the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Six workers of Action Against Hunger were ambushed and kidnapped last Thursday last week on their way from a community in Borno.

One of the workers, a lady, identified as Grace, appeared in a video recording and released on Thursday by Boko Haram, pleading for help from the Federal Government.

The six were seen in the video sitting in front of what looked like a white tent withUNHCRinscription on it.

Responding to the video, the presidency said: “Presidency has been given assurances that contact is being made and the captors are being talked to.

“Besides these aid workers, there are some others about whom this engagement is about – Leah Sharibu, a religious leader and all the others. These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

“Government is making contacts, in the hope that the captors will see reason to not visit hardship or even harm on these innocent individuals. Government is working,” Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

