President Buhari, Atiku Commiserate with Fasoranti over Death of Daughter

The killing of the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has continued to generat interest.

Mrs Funke Olakunrin was reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen along the Kajola-Ore road on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled Reith the family over the death.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the President prayed that “God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.”

He also directed security agencies to “swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.”

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also tweeted on his handle, @atiku, on learning of the killing of Mrs Olakunrin, on Friday.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman of Afenifere. This is one death too many. I call on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring her killers to book and stem the epidemic of insecurity in our land.

“My prayers and deep compassion go to Chief Reuben Fasoranti, his family and the entire membership of Afenifere. My family and I stand shoulder to shoulder with you at this trying time, even as we pray for the repose of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s soul. Peace must return to Nigeria, by every means possible. Enough of this. Enough of this!”

Femi Joseph, spokesman for the police in Ondo state explained that Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed by suspected robbers in broad day on Friday.

He said three vehicles belonging to “Young Shall Grow Motors Limited, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with Registration Number LAGOS AAA 147 FM and a Toyota Camry “ were attacked by the bandits. He did not indicate whether the bandits were herdsmen.

He said Olakunrin was inside a Toyota Land Cruiser when she was shot while one traveller identified as Gerald Igbuoyikha was kidnapped by the gunmen.

“Three vehicles were ambushed by gunmen at Kajola on the Benin-Ore Expressway around 2pm.

“One woman named Funmi Olakunrin was shot but died before our men could take her to the hospital. The woman (deceased) was travelling in a Toyota SUV.

“One man in another Toyota Camry Car was abducted by the gunmen. Our men have rescued seven men travelling in the commercial bus belonging to Young Shall Grow Motors Limited.

“We have begun search for the man that was abducted and to get the hoodlums.”

