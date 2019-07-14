Presidential Panel Seals Sen. Nwaoboshi’s Properties

Pesidential Panel on Recovering of Public Properties said on Saturday that it has taken temporary possession of several properties belonging to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

According to Chairman of the panel,Okoi Obono-Obla, the properties include houses, filling stations, row of residential buildings and other properties traced to Nwaoboshi, the senator representing Delta North District.

He said the properties are located in Warri, Asaba, Asaba, Lagos and Abuja.

The move came a week after a Federal Court in Abuja placed an interim forfeiture on 14 properties and 22 bank accounts said to have been traced to Nwaoboshi, a long-time Delta politician who was first elected to the Senate in 2015 and one time Chairman the Delta State People’s Democratic Party.

Obono-Obla also recently accused Nwaoboshi of falling to declare several properties and bank accounts he owned in his asset declaration filings against the code of conduct regulations.

The panel also wrote to several banks including Zenith Bank, UBA, Sterling Bank and Access Bank to deny Mr Nwaoboshi further access to all 22 accounts traced to him across their institutions.

In the July 5 interim forfeiture order, Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court gave Senator Nwaoboshi or anyone who might have owned the seized assets 30 days to convince the court why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Some of the properties sealed by the panel on Saturday include Summing Electrical Company, Airport Road, Asaba, PON Filling Station, Airport Road, Asaba and a large estate of duplexes along Maryam Babangida Road, Asaba.

Others are Cartage Cinema, Okpana Road, Asaba; Newbridge Filling Station, Osubi Airport Road, Warri; and a house at 8 Monu Olanrewaju Crescent, GRA, Asaba.

Nwaoboshi’s alleged properties sealed in Lagos include Guinea House, 27, Marine Road, Apapa and a large building at 41, Burma Road, Apapa.

In Abuja, properties traced to Nwaoboshi and seized include House 25, 6932 Road, Adban Estate, Gwarimpa and Plot 3011B, Kuranakh Close, Maitama.

A large parcel of land said to be owned by the senator was also seized in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is also prosecuting Nwaoboshi in a Federal High Court, Lagos for fraud.

