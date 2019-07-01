Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo Steps Down

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, announced on Monday that he has stepped down as leader of the church.

From his verified Instagram page, Fatoyinbo wrote, “The past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world, who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions, I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work, he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s word and sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

He went on to ask for prayers for himself and his congregation “during these turbulent times”.

Fatoyinbo was on Friday accused of rape by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

She alleged that the pastor raped her several years back in Ilorin.

Since the news broke,there have been calls for the prosecution of the pastor.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

