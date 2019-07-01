Breaking News

Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo Steps Down

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, announced on Monday that he has stepped down as leader of the church.

From his verified Instagram page, Fatoyinbo wrote, “The past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world, who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions, I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work, he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s word and sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

He went on to ask for prayers for himself and his congregation “during these turbulent times”.

Fatoyinbo was on Friday accused of rape by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

She alleged that the pastor raped her several years back in Ilorin.

Since the news broke,there have been calls for the prosecution of the pastor.

Author: News Editor

9086 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
S’Soth, S’East Not in Favour of RUGA, Says Ebonyi Gov.
by
Don’t Make Yourselves Prey to Kidnappers, NYSC DG Admonishes Corps Members
by
Atiku Files Libel Suit against Buhari’s Aide, Demands N2.5b

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »