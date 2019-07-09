Shiites Members Storm NASS, Shoot Policemen, Scores Arrested

Tension has built up round the National Assembly as hundreds of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites, on Tuesday, stormed the National Assembly and shot a police officer and a civil defence officer on duty at the gate.

It was learnt that Shiite members overpowered the policemen at the gate, collected one of their guns and shot the two security operatives.

They entered the main entrance popularly known as MOPOL gate and vandalised the gatehouse.

They also burnt three vehicles and destroyed many others.

The sect members unleashed terror on other security operatives when tear-gas canisters were fired to disperse them.

The gates to all the National Assembly premises have been closed as staff and other accredited persons ran for dear lives.

Visitors to the federal parliament were barred from entering the premises.

Meanwhile, police have arrested scores of members of the sect.

The force has also launched a manhunt for others who are the run across the city.

The sect members had stormed the NASS complex to protest the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, who had been in custody since December 2015.

