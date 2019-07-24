Soldiers Invade Community over Killing of 2 Personnel

Troops of the Nigerian army have attacked Azagbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state in search of suspected militants, who reportedly ambushed and killed two soldiers.

According to the report, two soldiers protecting an oil facility belonging to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the community were shot dead by the hoodlums.

Following intelligence report the killers were said to have fled into the community.

Sources from the community said the invasion caused commotion and forced residents to seek refuge in the bush.

When contacted, spokesman 16th Brigade, Maj. Jonah Danjuma, said the brigade would soon make its position known on the incident.

The action of the soldiers was, however, condemned by the central zone of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), even as the group condoned with the army over its loss.

The Chairman, IYC central zone, Kennedy Olorogun in a statement signed by the zonal spokesman, Korubo Kockman, appealed to the army to work in synergy with the IYC to fish out the perpetrators.

Olorogun said: “The zonal leadership of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned in strong terms the killing of two men of the Nigeria Army by unknown gunmen at the areas of Azagbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

“This act is devilish and it has resulted to attack on Azagbene community by the Nigeria army destroying properties of innocent indigenes.

“This ugly development has become great source of worry and concern to the state and Ijaw Youth Council in the zone as the home and Jerusalem of the entire Ijaw nation.

“While we condemn the barbaric act, we call on the Nigeria army to be civil in her action mostly on the areas of destruction of life and property of the innocent Azagbene people. The army should go after the culprits.”

