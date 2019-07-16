Stop Playing Politics with Funke Olakunrin’s Death, Presidency Tells Obasanjo

The Presidency has appealed to those playing politics by capitalising on the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin in Ondo state, to stop it.

In a strong statement issued Monday night by Garba Shehu, the SSA Media, the Buhari government said: “Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this”.

Although the statement did not identify those who have been exploiting the tragedy to hit the Buhari administration, in the last 72 hours some critical remarks have been credited to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka, Pastor Tunde Bakare, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a host social media commentators, with sympathy for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

On Monday, Obasanjo penned another letter in his series to President Buhari, using the tragedy as anchor and warning that the nation is at the precipice, “dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay”.

In the statement issued by the presidency on Monday night, government made a pointed appeal to the critics and appealed for national unity.

“It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united”.

The statement noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack and recalled the concern of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family”, it said.

