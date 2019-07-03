Strike Grounds Activities in Nigerian Ports

Maritime activities at all ports in Nigeria have been grounded following the commencement of a nationwide strike by the Maritime Workers Union (MUN).

The union announced that members will commence on an indefinite strike over unpaid wages to dock workers from Wednesday, July 3rd.

The strike followed the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to compel the international oil companies to pay over one-year outstanding wages to dock workers, amongst other issues.

The union asked the Federal Ministry of Transportation to ensure that all outstanding wages are paid and all other related issues addressed within two weeks.

Mr Abdul-Waheed Adeyanju, the President-General of MWUN made this known in a statement issued in Lagos.

According to him, the leadership of the union has directed that members of the union shall withdraw services throughout the nation’s seaports effective from 06.00 hours on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Adeyanju said that the two-week notice issued on this subject lapsed on Friday, June 28, saying that there was no indication that the issue was being addressed.

He said that the union had given the International Oil Companies (IOCs) two weeks’ notice concerning the matter.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

