Tribunal: Atiku’s Witnesses Accuse INEC, Security of Rigging for Buhari in North

All the witnesses called by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, Thursday, rubbished the result that produced President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23, 2019, election.

They described the return of President Buhari by the yIndependent National Electoral Commission INEC as winner of the election as a big fraud, adding Buhari’s victory was stage managed and aided by both INEC and security agencies.

The witnesses, who are from the northern party of the country claimed in their testimonies that the election was poorly conducted with irregularities, cancellations and outright alteration of results in favour of the All Progressives Congress and Buhari.

The witnesses testified that in Kaduna and Borno States high scores were fraudulently credited by INEC officials to Buhari and APC.

They said for this, some of them refused to sign the result sheets at the polling units, wards, local government and state levels.

The witnesses told the tribunal that inspite of restriction order on the election day people were transported from one place to another unchallenged to vote for the APC.

They stated that their protest and complains lodged with security agents were ignored, making them to realise that the security agents were compromised.

The witnesses are Major Yahaya Sikko, Jafari Abas Ibrahim, Dr AbdulRaman Usman, Nicholas Msheila, John Makama, Khalid Yelwa Kugo and Adam Ali Sanni.

Sikko in his evidence in Chief on the alleged election malpractices in Kaduna State told the tribunal that wrong figures were accredited to Buhari and APC making him to refuse to sign the result sheet as required by law.

The witness told the tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba that in his presence results were doctored by APC agent’s with full backing of security personnel.

Answering a question from Buhari’s counsel, Wole Olanipekun SAN, the witness said that he protested against the wrong doings at the collation centre but was ignored.

However admitted that accreditation was done by smart card reader.

In his own evidence, Jafaru Abas Ibrahim, a senior lawyer informed the tribunal that strange people were transported to certain areas were they cast votes for APC inspite of the presence of security personnel.

The witness said that results were not correctly transmitted to form EC8C.

Answering a question from Buhari’s counsel, Ibrahim admitted that he signed the result sheets but that his signature cannot authenticate the election malpractices.

He further said that he made complains to INEC Returning Officer but nothing was done to correct the anomaly especially the reduction of votes of the petitioners.

Dr AbdulRaman Usman in his own testimony alleged that form EC8A were not made available to agents of the petitioners as required by law and thereby making him not to sign form EC8C being the result for Kaduna North Local Government because of his objection to the wrongful enteries made for the APC.

Nicholas Msheila, the Borno State collation officer for the petitioners informed the tribunal that he rejected most results in the 27 Local Government Areas in the state because they were fraudulent.

Also testifying, Adams Ali Sanni also admitted that he did not sign results sheets as agents of the petitioners because results were altered in his presence while votes cast for Atiku and PDP were reduced also in his presence.

He alleged that apart from unlawful cancellation of results, PDP agents were chased away by thugs of the APC to allow free falsification of results in favour of Buhari.

Another witness from Bauchi State, Yau Yusuf, in attesting to claim of rigging, harrassment and intimidation of voters, said election results was torn by a particular agent of the APC in presence of INEC officials at INEC headquarters and yet nothing was one.

He claimed that the results announced by INEC was a reproduced copy, adding that the police took the torn copy with a promise to prosecute the perpetrator.

The tribunal adjourned till Friday for continuation of hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

