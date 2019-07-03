Update: 3 More Bodies Recovered in Lagos Boat Mishap, Death Toll Hits 12; By Janet Osemudiamen

A total of 12 bodies involved in the Saturday’s boat mishap on the Egbin-Badore-Ijede, Ikorodu route have so far been recovered, while about four others still missing.

General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, through the Public Affairs Officer, Nkechi Ajayi, confirmed the recovery of three more bodies Tuesday, making it a total of 12 bodies recovered so far.

No fewer than 16 persons were feared dead, while a pregnant woman and two others were recovered on the second day of the incident, after a 21-passenger capacity boat capsized at about 10p.m. last Saturday, in Ijede, Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to Emmanuel, LASWA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS, and the Police had intensified efforts to recover the remaining bodies. He said LASEMA had taken the unclaimed recovered corpses to the mortuary, while those whose families were on ground had been claimed.

Investigations conducted by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.

Meanwhile, following the high casualties recorded in the incident, the state government has vowed to prosecute the operator of the ill-fated boat.

In a statement, General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, lamented that the boat operator flouted the agency order barring night operations.

He said the state government in conjunction with the Marine Police will conduct an investigation into the incident, adding that the operator of the boat would also be held accountable.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

