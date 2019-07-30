We Have No Link with DataPro Ltd, Unaware of its North West Seminar – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has noted with dismay, a publication from an organisation that identifies itself as DataPro Limited, wherein it purports to have collaboration with the Commission’s Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, and wishes to inform the general public that no such collaboration exists with the said company.

We also strongly state that it is entirely the figment of the imagination of those behind the company, which claims to be “Nigeria’s Premier AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorist Financing) compliance academy,” to imply that the EFCC is involved in the organization of what it touts as “nationwide awareness training programme” on money laundering and terrorist financing, and “sensitization of all reporting institutions for the 2nd round” of a mutual evaluation of the country in this year’s last quarter, involving Designated Non-Financial Institutions, DNFIs; themed: “Closing the AML/CFT Compliance Gaps among DNFIs in Nigeria”. We are unaware of this programme, let alone being part of its organisation.

The EFCC frowns at this attempt by the DatatPro to peddle influence and name-dropping, including that of its senior officer for the seminar.

The Commission in no unclear terms disassociates itself from the event, said to be for the six states of the North-west, slated for Tuesday 6 and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Grand Ibro Hotel, Sokoto.

