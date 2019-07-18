We Killed NBA Chairman for Refusing to Release N18m for Sharing, Says Internet Fraudster

A startling revelation came to light Wednesday in Enugu State when one Kenechukwu Eze confessed that his gang killed one Emmanuel Agundu, a lawyer and Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Udenu branch, Enugu State, because he withheld the N18m they realised from Internet fraud.

Agundu was shot on August 15, 2018, at Obollo-Afor in the Udenu Local Government Area of the state by unidentified gunmen around 7pm, but he survived the attack.

However, on September 2, 2018, he was trailed to Uru-Uwani Edem in the Nsukka Local Government Area around 2pm and shot dead.

Speaking to pressmen during parade at the police headquarters in Enugu, Eze confessed that his group killed the legal practitioner because he refused to release the N18m the gang paid into his account for sharing, adding that the person who shot Agundu had been arrested and remanded in prison.

Eze, a member of the five-man gang of Internet fraudsters based in Morocco, was apprehended on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, by the personnel of the Enugu State Police Command.

He said: “I didn’t know the lawyer in person, but one of our members brought him to join us in the business. His job was to supply a bank account to pay the money we realised into.

“So, we paid a total of N18m into the account he supplied and when we asked him to provide the money, he rebuffed us. Instead of making the money available for us to share according to our agreed formula, he started threatening to report the matter to security agents. That was why we decided to end it once and for all.

“I was arrested because of the death of that lawyer that we did a fraudulent transaction together. He spent N18m and was killed because of that. The person, who shot him, is already in prison. We were five in number; Emmanuel Ebonyi, one Valentine and his younger brother, Agundu and I.

“It was an online business, but the barrister supplied the account that we paid into. We paid a total of N18m into his account and he kept all the money.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, said Eze was arrested with the help of credible intelligence, adding that the police had been tracking him since Agundu’s death.

Balarabe said his arrest was part of the command’s efforts to rid the state of criminals.

“We are also striving towards reducing crime to its barest minimum through proactive measures without losing sight of the respect for human rights and the rule of law,” the Commissioner stated.

