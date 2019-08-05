Breaking News

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

A 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi, was on Monday sentenced to seven years imprisonment for having anal sex with 35 of his pupils by a Chief Magistrate’s court in Minna, Niger State.

Abdullahi, a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with the unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the penal code law.

The police prosecutor, Daniel Ikwoche, told the court that one Murtala Abdullahi, a Hisbah Commander in Kontagora Local Government Area, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Police Division in Kontagora on July 22.

Ikwoche said the complainant alleged that the accused lured 35 of his pupils who are between the ages of 9 and 14 years into his room and had anal intercourse with them on different occasions between March and July.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in accordance with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf sentenced Abdullahi to seven years in prison with hard labour.

The Magistrate, however, said the convict will have the option of a N2m fine after serving the first four years of his sentence.

Author: News Editor

9331 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
#RevolutionNow#: Police Detain Edo Coordinator
by
EFCC Arrests 24-year-old Suspected Internet Fraudster, Recovers SUV, Apple Laptops, Charms
by
Kaduna Court Grants El-zakzaky, Wife Bail on Health Grounds

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Headlines »