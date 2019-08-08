8th NASS Frustrated Magu’s Confirmation for Selfish Reasons

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said Thursday that the 8th National Assembly (NASS) frustrated the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as substantive EFCC Chairman to cover the skeletons in their cupboards.

The Monarch stated this while receiving a delegation of EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, in his palace.

The EFCC delegation was led by the Head of the zonal office, Mr Friday Ebelo.

“The Eighth National Assembly tried; they did everything possible not to get Magu appointed. Why? It was because they had skeletons in their cupboards,” he said.

Adeyemi attested to the efficiency of EFCC under the leadership of Magu, adding that this is evident in the recent stories of recovered stolen funds in local and foreign currencies.

He commended the commission on its efforts, saying it deserves the cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians who desired a greater country.

“We must encourage you; we must support you and cooperate with you; otherwise, corruption will kill Nigeria.

“The fear of EFCC is leading some looters to several parts of the world. But you are after them. You are getting them. There is no hiding place for them.

“Through you, I want to commend Ibrahim Magu for a job well done,” he said.

The royal father described the institution of Alaafin as one that was dedicated to service to the people, saying every installed Alaafin had no private life.

“Once an Alaafin is appointed, he has very little private life of his own. He must live to serve the people. Omoluabi, the core values of Yoruba, is ingrained in this institution.

“It is our duty, as traditional rulers, to ensure that we teach our children the values and ethics of our system right from their young age so that they can imbibe them,” he said.

Adeyemi urged all traditional rulers across the country to vigorously promote the culture and tradition of the people among which are honesty and hard work.

Earlier, Ebelo told the monarch that the team’s visit was to solicit the support of the traditional institution in the anti-corruption campaign.

He said that the initiative was at the instance of the EFCC Chairman towards getting the message down to the grassroots in a more effective manner.

“The EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, is visiting the Alaafin of Oyo on behalf of EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to rally the traditional institution’s support in the fight against corruption and other issues cropping up in recent times.

“We now have cyber crimes and internet-related frauds in recent times which largely involved the youth,” he said.

Ebelo said that his team was in Oyo to intimate the monarch of the development and solicit his support so that he could use his exalted throne to get the message down to his subjects.

“It is our duty to work hard and ensure a society where we will be proud of our young ones. This is the kind of the enlightenment campaign the EFCC is embarking on aggressively.

“It is a fight that belongs to all of us. We are just in the forefront and we are privileged to be. We are the foot soldiers,” he said.

Ebelo assured the royal father that the EFCC acting Chairman would visit him personally very soon.

