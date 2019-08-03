Breaking News

Again, Army Debunks Secret Burial with Video

The Nigerian Army has again debunked the report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a US-based news media, on an alleged secret military graveyards in the whole of North-East.

In a two-minutes video produced by the Film Unit of the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR), the Army called on the general public to disregard the misinformation been mischievously circulated alleging secret cemeteries.

Like other global nations, the Army said fallen heroes are buried according to burial procedures, as entrenched in the Constance, ethics, and traditions, as well as the administrative policies and procedures of NA.

“It is therefore mischievous for any individual or group to accuse Nigerian Army of carrying out secret burials for its personnel that paid the supreme sacrifice while fighting insurgents in the N/East.

“However, all formations and units in NA including 7 Division, located at Maimalari Cantonment, maintained a cemetery where personnel and members of their family her buried.
“Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery is the only place where burial of deceased personnel of NA are conducted in the whole N/East’s Theatre of Operation.

“Cemeteries in the NA are usually partitioned into two sections for the Christian and Muslim faithful. It is also a tradition for NA to conduct burial in broad daylight, witnessed by Commanders, next-of-kins, colleagues, brothers, sisters and friends of the deceased.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and other top government functionaries, have on many occasions attended burials of deceased personnel as a mark of respect and appreciation for their service to the nation,” said the video’s narrator.

