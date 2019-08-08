Buhari Orders Investigation into Killing of 3 Police Officers by Army in Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday ordered full investigation into the killing of three police officers by the army in Taraba State on Thursday.

He ordered the Defence Headquarters to commence immediate investigation of incident involving the troops of 93 Battalion, which resulted to the death of three police officers and a civilian.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday, when he briefed the State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the national security council presided over by President Buhari in Abuja.

The army and the police authorities had on Wednesday, constituted a joint investigation panel to investigate the incident.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, had said in a statement on Wednesday, that the panel would be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Mike Ogbizi.

Musa said that the panel would jointly investigate and report on the true circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident in order to avert future occurrences.

The CAS, however, said that the council also decided that following the unfortunate incidents in Taraba state in Ibi, a committee would be set up under the defence headquarters to critically look into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Abubakar also revealed that the council evaluated the current strategy of managing internal security operations across the country.

According to him, the council expressed satisfaction with the current efforts aimed at restoring law and order in the country. “We are making substantial progress in all the areas,” he said.

