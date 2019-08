Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing friend Over N20 Loan

A Kano High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Umar Yakubu, to death by hanging for killing his friend, Ibrahim Adamu during an argument over N20 loan.

Yakubu, who lives at Sabuwar Gandu Quarters in Kano, was convicted on one count charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dije Aboki, held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court that on June 13, 2018, about 11 a.m in Sabiwar Gandu Quarters, Kano, the convict asked 22 year-old Adamu to give him a loan of N20.

Soron-Dinki said the convict then stabbed the deceased in the chest with a scissors during an argument over the loan.

Soron-Dinki presented six witnesses before the court while the convict defended himself.

