DSS Arrests Teenagers for Dropping Names of VP, Aisha Buhari

Two teenagers have been arrested by the do State Command of the Department of State Service (DSS), for dropping the names of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

They were paraded on Wednesday by the secret police for allegedly using the names of Osinbajo and Buhari to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects are Amos Ehis Asuelimen, a Business Administration student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and 18-year-old Kelvin Godwin Ogashi.

The Deputy Director (Security Enforcement) of DSS, Galadima Byange, who paraded the suspects before journalists in Benin, said Asuelimen, created a fictitious Facebook account in the name of the Vice President to scam unsuspecting victims.

The suspect who admitted defrauding not less than five persons, said he told them “to send money and recharge cards to process their registration and subsequent eligibility for a loan of N100, 000 each.”

“I am not Osinbajo. I am student of Ambrose Alli university, Ekpoma, from the department of Business Administration. I am a final year student. I should have been a graduate by now but I am having an issue, inability to complete project.

“My parents are not aware and nobody is aware that I’m doing fraud. Am into fraud because I was thinking I can get money to pay my fees and complete my degree course in Business Administration,” he said.

On his part, Ogashi, who claimed to be a fashion designer, was arrested for allegedly impersonating the Mrs. Buhari on an Instagram account with which he derauded his victims.

He said he created the Instagram account in May, 2019, with a message that the First Lady was empowering Nigerian youths with cash to start up their businesses and that interested persons were required to register with money.

“This is my first time of doing it. I was a fashion designer, but there was no money for me to start up my own shop that is why,” Ogashi said.

The DSS Deputy Director, Byange, warned “youths who engaged or contemplating to engage in fraudulent acts that there is no short cut to wealth. That they should engage themselves on decent​ productive venture or risk being guest of law enforcement agencies.”

