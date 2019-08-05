Breaking News

EFCC Arrests 24-year-old Suspected Internet Fraudster, Recovers SUV, Apple Laptops, Charms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Victor Idahosa for Internet fraud.

Idahosa, 24, was arrested at Cristolyte Close Diamond Estate, Lekki Ajah Lagos, following intelligence report received by the commission about his alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

Items found on the suspect, who hails from Edo State, include one SUV, two Apple laptops, scam emails, payments slips, cashier cheques, charms and several fraudulent documents.

He will soon be charged to court.

