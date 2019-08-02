Breaking News

FCT Court Official Disappears After Flood Submerged Car

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The management of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed disappearance of the court’s Finance and Accounts Director, Anthony Okwecheme.

Okwecheme was said to have gone missing earlier on Friday when his official car, in which he was being driven to the airport, ran into a flooded road and was submerged.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8 a.m. close to a construction site along Galadimawa roundabout in Abuja.

The court’s spokesperson, Mrs. Tabitha Kangiwa confirmed the incident to me and assured that effort was on to locate the senior court official.

Author: News Editor

9311 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Kogi Deputy Governor Cries Out: Governor Bello After My Life
by
Army Denies Secret Burial of Soldiers Killed by Insurgents as Atiku Calls for Inquiry
by
8th NASS Frustrated Magu’s Confirmation for Selfish Reasons

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Headlines »