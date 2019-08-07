Kaduna Govt. Appeals Bail Granted El-zakzaky, Wife

Kaduna State government said on Tuesday said that it was going to appeal the decision of the state High Court to grant bail to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-zakzaky and wife, Zeenatu, to seek medical trip in India.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Kaduna State, Dari Bayero, made this knownon Tuesday.

Bayero said the government would file the appeal against the decision of the court along with “terms of agreement” for the cleric’s planned foreign trip.

He said: “We are filing an appeal against the decision tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We are also filing along with it terms of agreement on the trip.”

However, El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said that he was not aware of any terms of agreement to be filed after the “clear and unambiguous” ruling of the court permitting his clients to embark on the foreign medical trip.

Falana said he would go by the announcement by the Department of State Security (DSS) to comply fully with the order of the court.

He said: “I am not aware of any terms of agreement. The court’s ruling, which was essentially meant to save the lives of the applicants (El-Zakzaky and his wife), is clear and unambiguous.

“The authority, the State Security Service, which is keeping the custody of the applicants, has signified its intention to comply fully with the court order.

“That is where we stand and it is in line with the rule of law.

“If they are not satisfied with the court’s order they know what to do.”

Justice Dairus Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court had on Monday granted an application by the couple for permission to seek “urgent medical treatment at Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and to return to Nigeria (for continuation of trial) as soon as they are discharged from the hospital.”

The Judge directed that the trip must be under the strict supervision of the state government’s officials.

He also warned them not to go to any other hospital apart from the one they requested the court to allow them to visit.

