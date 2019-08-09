Kogi APC Suspends State Deputy Governor, Achuba

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall, there has been lingering crisis between him and the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Achuba had alleged that the Governor refused to release money to him for more than 20 months to run his office.

Achuba was suspended for alleged “anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election”.

The party based the suspension on “some actions the Deputy Governor took that constitute an embarrassment to APC family in Kogi State”.

Chairman of the party in the state, Abdullahi Bello, at a news conference in Lokoja, Thursday, said the party received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano Ward, Ibaji Local Government Area, where the deputy governor hails from.

He alleged that Achuba discretely and openly worked for candidates of opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections.

Bello added that the activities of Achuba during the last elections were against the APC candidates while he (Achuba) held the position of deputy governor.

He noted that the report of the disciplinary committee constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji Local Government of APC, which probed the crises in the area, allegedly indicted the deputy governor.

According to him, the disciplinary committee also recommended for his suspension to be followed by expulsion, if he did not show any remorse.

He stated that the party’s state working committee, after deliberation on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, resolved and upheld Elder Simon Achuba’s suspension until he responds to the letter that the party will serve him.

“As we are all aware, the APC does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member; no matter how highly placed,” the chairman said.

Bello said the Deputy Governor’s alleged “series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against the state government constitute a serious violation of Article 21A (ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC Constitution and amount to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party”.

He added that the decision of the state working committee will be communicated to the APC National Working Committee in due course.

