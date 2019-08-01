Man Arrested for Slitting Daughter’s Throat

A man, Seidu Dan It’s for slitting his eight-year-old girl, Zarau Seidu’s throat.

The girl is said to be lying critically ill at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, the Adamawa State capital, after her father allegedly cut her throat with a knife.

The suspect, who is believed to be suffering from a psychological problem after an alleged long time drug abuse, when asked by neighbours why he cut his daughter’s throat, said he just felt like doing it.

The story broke out on Wednesdar when a neighbour of the suspect complained that they took a girl to the FMC, Yola and had difficulty in getting a doctor to attend to her.

The doctor who later attended to the girl, Elkannah Patrick, said she had a 50-50 chance of surviving.

He said he had cleaned the cut and would source a tool for surgery, stressing that the girl had a slim chance to live.

The Head of Clinical Services, FMC, Yola, Dr. Yerima Suleiman Yusuf, said the hospital would treat the victim free of charge.

He said: “We have a Paupers’ Fund from which we will treat this patient, because we realise that the mother is not ready and the father has a psychiatric problem.”

The suspect has since been detained by the police.

