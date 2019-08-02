NAF Strikes Kill Scores of Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday said its troops killed scores of terrorists in Alafa, Borno state while their hideouts have been destroyed by airstrikes.

Its spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement that the strikes were launched after intelligence platforms have established the presence of the terrorists in the area.

Air Commodore Daramola said: ”In continuation of its sustained efforts to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of Nigeria, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a BHT hideout and killed some fighters at Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strike was conducted yesterday, 1 August 2019, following Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that revealed the presence of the terrorists, along with their logistics supplies and equipment, in a group of structures within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched 2 Alpha Jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, which led to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.

”The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.”

